Machine Gun Kelly Punches Fan In The Face To Make His 'Dreams Come True'

A fan of Machine Gun Kelly is living his best life after the Mainstream Sellout singer fulfilled his bizarre request at a recent show: punching him in the face.

MGK was in the middle of his set at the 2023 Rock Werchter festival in Belgium on Saturday (July 1) when a sign in the crowd caught his eye, per People. After noticing the sign, which read "I just came from Mexico 4 u 2 punch me in the face," he asked the fan, "Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?" The fan simply responded, "I love you."

The Tickets to My Downfall musician shared video of the interaction on Instagram — captioning the clip "making dreams come true — in which he kept checking with the fan about whether he was sure he wanted to be punched in the face, especially since the "Bloody Valentine" singer was wearing rings that would "hurt."

After saying that it would be a "lose/lose" situation for him and that he'd consider the fan's request, MGK ultimately followed through the with punch while performing "My Ex's Best Friend." While singing the chorus, he approached the grinning fan and they both held up the sign before MGK lightly punched him in the chin, telling the fan "I love you" as the fan gave two thumbs up.