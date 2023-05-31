Machine Gun Kelly Announces Two Exclusive US Tour Dates, Releases New Song
By Logan DeLoye
May 31, 2023
Machine Gun Kelly recently added a few U.S. dates to his ongoing tour, and you're not going to want to miss them! The "Emo Girl" standout will be taking the stage in Uncasville, Connecticut, and Atlantic City, New Jersey in September. So far, these are the only two U.S. dates on MGK's tour schedule for the year. According to The Rock Revival, tickets for the two exclusive shows will go on sale on Friday, June 2nd, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
European tour stops include London, England, Nürnberg, Germany, Berlin, Germany, Landgraaf, Netherlands, Clisson, France, Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, Hradec Kralove, Prague, Reggio Emilia, Italy, Budapest, Hungary, Wien, Austria, Stockholm, Sweden, Turku, Finland, Lavapiés, Spain and more!
In addition to announcing two exclusive U.S. tour dates, the "Roll the Windows Up" artist also released his latest single, "Pressure" less than 24-hours ago! The single features multiple beat changes and is accompanied by a high-energy music video. Fans were quick to comment in support of the single saying things like, "The way that this could’ve easily been 3 different songs but the beat changes and switch ups are so cool and effortless," and "SONG OF THE YEAR & MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR." MGK will take the stage in London on May 31st.