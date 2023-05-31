Machine Gun Kelly Announces Two Exclusive US Tour Dates, Releases New Song

In addition to announcing two exclusive U.S. tour dates, the "Roll the Windows Up" artist also released his latest single, "Pressure" less than 24-hours ago! The single features multiple beat changes and is accompanied by a high-energy music video. Fans were quick to comment in support of the single saying things like, "The way that this could’ve easily been 3 different songs but the beat changes and switch ups are so cool and effortless," and "SONG OF THE YEAR & MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR." MGK will take the stage in London on May 31st.