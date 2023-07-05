The 'Most Miserable' City In Washington

Every city, big or small, has a unique draw or charm that draws both tourists and future residents. There are some areas or cities, however, that aren't as glamorous as other locations in their state. These places may even garner a reputation for their residents, living conditions, or other factors.

If you're looking for a peppy travel destination, Travel A Lot found the "most miserable" city in every state. Writers used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and AreaVibes to determine their picks.

According to the list, Washington's most miserable city is Lakewood. Here's why it was chosen:

"In Lakewood, Washington, approximately 19.3% of the 60,538 residents live below the poverty line. The income per capita there is about $26,000 which is 13% below the national average. The unemployment rate is at 6.1%—31% higher. And the schools there aren't the best, scoring 20% the national average on test scores. The crime rate in Lakewood leaves something to be desired at 105% higher than the national average. In 2018, nine people were reported murdered, giving the city a 14.8% murder rate. Residents in Lakewood have a 1 in 19 chance of becoming a victim of a crime. Better off moving to Seattle, which is the happiest city in the state."

For a continued list of every state's most miserable city, visit travel.alot.com.