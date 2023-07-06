2 Georgia Destinations Among The Best Swimming Holes In The U.S.

Two popular destinations in Georgia were recognized among the best swimming holes in the U.S., joining other spots in summertime destinations like Hawaii, California and Florida.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of 13 of the best swimming holes around the country, the best places to cool down in the heat of the dawning summer, and two destinations in the Peach State made the list: Tallulah Gorge State Park and Lake Disharoon Slide in Big Canoe. Here's what the site had to say:

"Bridal Veil Falls in Tallulah Gorge State Park spills into an eight-foot-deep swimming hole with a natural water slide thanks to the water that cascades over rocks that have been smoothed down over time. Reaching it isn't easy, requiring a strenuous 3.4-mile round-trip with no pets or kids under 10 years of age allowed. The reward is well worth the effort if you can make it, but you'll need to get to the park early as a free permit is required, and only 100 are issued daily. The park is also home to three lakes, with Tallulah Falls Lake popular for swimming, boating, fishing, and picnicking along the 3.5 miles of shoreline."

"Big Canoe is a private residential community which means enjoying the Lake Disharoon Slide requires being the guest of an owner or staying in one of the vacation rental properties. It's worth it for enjoying this outdoor playground which not only includes a 200-foot-long natural water slide but a sandy beach, hiking trails, golf courses, restaurants, and more. The slide is one of the most thrilling ways to cool offer during a hot summer, and it's suitable for all ages."

These are the best summer swimming holes in the U.S.:

Havasu Falls (Arizona)

Jacob's Well (Texas)

Queen's Bath (Hawaii)

Slide Rock (Arizona)

Wekiwa Springs State Park (Florida)

Tallulah Gorge State Park (Georgia)

Rainbow Pools (California)

Enfield Falls at Robert H. Treman State Park (New York)

Midnight Hole (North Carolina)

Johnson's Shut-Ins (Missouri)

Firehole River (Wyoming)

God's Bath (California)

Lake Disharoon Slide (Georgia)

Check out Trips To Discover's full list to read up on the best swimming holes in the country.