Jenna Ortega & Winona Ryder Spotted On Set Of 'Beetlejuice 2'

It's showtime! Beetlejuice 2 has officially started filming and we've got a first look at Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder's characters.

This week, the two actresses were seen filming what appeared to be a wedding scene per People. Ortega was wearing white boots with pink heels to match her white dress with pink frills, complete with a veil. As for Winona, she was photographed wearing her character's signature wedding hair from the original film but her outfit was kept hidden under a large coat and black boots.

In May, it was confirmed that the Wednesday star would be playing the daughter of Ryder's character Lydia Deetz with Ryder reprising her role. Michael Keaton is also set to return as the film's antagonist and titular character, Beetlejuice. According to People, Monica Bellucci,— who is currently dating Tim Burton— Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux are all among the new cast members. The sequel's release date is currently set for September 6th, 2024.

This will be Ortega's second time working with Tim Burton since the Netflix series Wednesday became a smash hit. "I remember Tim being really wonderful about things like that and calling me to his trailer in the mornings and saying, ‘What are you uncomfortable saying? What do you want to say?'" she said of working with him per Interview Magazine. "When you have supportive collaborators like Tim, it makes it a lot easier. There were a couple people like that on set who were my rocks, for sure."

Details about the plot have yet to be revealed but is expected to be a direct continuation of the 1988 film which also starred Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Jones, and Catherine O'Hara.