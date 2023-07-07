"In a world full of chaos I’m just trynna leave my mark," Tjay wrote. "2 years in the making. Appreciate y’all for all the love and support. ‘222’ out next Friday. Project Walls featuring YB out tonight."



"Project Walls" is a brooding drill track that has Tjay and YB rapping over a piano loop and hi-pitched vocals. The Rvssian, Decster and Way 9-produced track appears as No. 12 on the album. It's the second single following his emotional song "June 22nd," which is a reenactment of the hours leading up to the moment he got shot in New Jersey.



"Now I'm back up, finna go through with the plan," Tjay raps. "Hit the stu', make a jam, not knowin' (Aw, man)/Anyways, I'm well aware, who's drivin', I don't care/Hit the car clutch and sit down, now there's someone in my rear."



Lil Tjay's 222 album drops July 14. Listen to his new song with NBA YoungBoy below.



