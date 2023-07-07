Lil Tjay Reveals Shocking Album Cover & Star-Studded Tracklist For '222' LP
By Tony M. Centeno
July 7, 2023
Lil Tjay revealed all the details behind his upcoming album including the outstanding album cover and the all-star tracklist.
On Thursday, July 6, the Bronx rapper took to social media to announce the details behind his upcoming project 222. Tjay posted the official cover art that features a photo of himself showing off the scars from the shooting that nearly took his life. He also included the star-studded tracklist, which includes appearances from Summer Walker, Fivio Foreign, Jadakiss, The Kid LAROI, Polo G, Coco Jones and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. In his caption, he shared the release date and introduced his next single featuring YoungBoy.
"In a world full of chaos I’m just trynna leave my mark," Tjay wrote. "2 years in the making. Appreciate y’all for all the love and support. ‘222’ out next Friday. Project Walls featuring YB out tonight."
"Project Walls" is a brooding drill track that has Tjay and YB rapping over a piano loop and hi-pitched vocals. The Rvssian, Decster and Way 9-produced track appears as No. 12 on the album. It's the second single following his emotional song "June 22nd," which is a reenactment of the hours leading up to the moment he got shot in New Jersey.
"Now I'm back up, finna go through with the plan," Tjay raps. "Hit the stu', make a jam, not knowin' (Aw, man)/Anyways, I'm well aware, who's drivin', I don't care/Hit the car clutch and sit down, now there's someone in my rear."
Lil Tjay's 222 album drops July 14. Listen to his new song with NBA YoungBoy below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE