Lil Tjay Relives Near-Deadly Shooting On New Song One Year Later
By Tony M. Centeno
June 23, 2023
Lil Tjay is reflecting on the shooting that almost took his life in a brand new song.
On Thursday, June 22, the Bronx native released his new single "June 22" on the one-year anniversary of the night when he was shot in New Jersey. In the somber visuals he dropped with the record, Tjay relives the days that led up to the traumatic shooting that occurred on that dreadful night last year. He recalls the day he met Ice Spice and even pinpoints the moment when he noticed the alleged shooter Mohamed Konate began to follow his moves around the city.
A year ago today, I almost lost my life but God got other plans 🙏🏽 “June 22nd” out now and new album ‘222’ July 14th! I appreciate y’all for all the support this past year 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/j0yv6nz9Pr— TJAYYYY 🖤 (@liltjay) June 22, 2023
"Passionate, next day, I'm back up on the same s**t/Two days, same shit, same guys, same whip," Tjay raps. "No sleep, chain here, gotta do a couple s**t/I ain't really with no security, I'm on some muscles s**t."
The video recreates nearly all of Tjay's moves and thoughts before the shooting took place including his excitement to perform in Paris for the first time. It also includes the scene where he pops out from the sunroof inside his car, which recently got him into more legal trouble. Earlier this month, Tjay was apprehended by police officers for reckless endangerment after he allegedly waived a fake gun while he was filming his music video. His interaction was caught on Instagram Live before he was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
In addition to the song, Lil Tjay also shared the release for his upcoming album 222. Look out for his new LP on July 14 and watch his music video below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE