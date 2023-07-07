RZA Reacts To Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Naming Their Son After Him
By Tony M. Centeno
July 7, 2023
RZA is thrilled about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's decision to name their first son after him.
In an interview CNN published on Thursday, July 6, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper shared his thoughts on his stage name living on through the superstar parent's eldest son. RZA, who was born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, said it's “a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name.”
“RZA is only a name, it’s a title,” he continued. “So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”
The name of Riri and Rocky's son was revealed back in May after the Daily Mail got a copy of the child's birth certificate. They named their first born RZA Athelston Mayers. He has the same middle name (just spelled differently) and last name as his father. The couple recently celebrated RZA's first birthday. Rocky took to Instagram to share photos of his growing family and wish his son a happy birthday.
“WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA❤️," Rocky wrote.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are currently awaiting the arrival of their second child together. The "Lift Me Up" singer announced she is pregnant after her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show earlier this year. Fans have been patiently waiting for the couple to announce the birth of their newborn child ever since.