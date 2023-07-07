RZA Reacts To Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Naming Their Son After Him

RZA is thrilled about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's decision to name their first son after him.



In an interview CNN published on Thursday, July 6, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper shared his thoughts on his stage name living on through the superstar parent's eldest son. RZA, who was born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, said it's “a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name.”



“RZA is only a name, it’s a title,” he continued. “So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”