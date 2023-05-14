PHOTOS: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son RZA's First Birthday

Happy Birthday, RZA! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son, RZA Athelston Mayers, was born one year ago today at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at 10:58 a.m. A$AP shared a series of photos to Instagram with the caption, “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA❤️," to publicly commemorate the special day.

The first few photos in the heartwarming slideshow depict Rihanna, A$AP, and RZA sharing precious moments together during the first year of the child's life. Additional photos show A$AP bonding with his son, featuring one mirror selfie where A$AP is shaving his face as RZA watches in admiration of his father.

According to People, the last video in the series is of "Wu Tang Clan founding member Ol' Dirty Bastard at an award show saying that 'Wu Tang Clan is for the children.'" Rihanna and A$AP's child's name was revealed only last week (May 10th) nearly one year after his birth. RZA Athelston Mayers is named after Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA.