Harry Styles Struck In Eye By Unknown Object During Concert

Harry Styles was struck in the eye by an unknown object that was hurled onto the stage during his show in Vienna, Austria on Saturday. According to Consequence of Sound, despite apparent discomfort, Styles was able to continue performing and finished the entire concert as scheduled.

Video footage shared by Pop Crave shows Styles walking across the stage when all of a sudden, the object hits his eye. He shutters for a moment and rubs his eyes before proceeding with the show.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the performer has been hit in the eye during a concert. Last November, a fan threw a Skittle on stage and it struck Styles right in the eye. Thankfully, he was able to avoid serious injury during both instances. Styles is not the only performer who has been struck by an object flung onto the stage this summer. Multiple artists have been injured during concerts in recent weeks in what Consequence of Sound has deemed an "epidemic" that must be stopped.