P!NK Stunned After Fan Throws Mother's Ashes On Stage

P!NK was left stunned after a fan took it a step too far during one of her recent shows on her Summer Carnival Tour. The talented performer was in the middle of singing her 2001 Missundaztood song "Just Like a Pill" in London when someone threw a clear bag that contained their mother's ashes onto the stage.

Pink leaned down to get a better look at the bag while still singing before she addressed the situation. "This is your mom?" she asked the fan and held up the bag for the audience to see. "I don't know how I feel about this." Ever the professional, Pink placed the bag of ashes back on the ground and finished the song.

