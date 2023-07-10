Dangerous TikTok Trend Has Killed 4 People Within 6 Months In Same State
By Jason Hall
July 10, 2023
At least four people in Alabama have died within a six-month span in relation to a dangerous TikTok trend dubbed 'boat jumping,' local authorities confirmed.
The trend calls for TikTok users to jump or flip off the backs of speeding boats, which has led to several Alabama residents breaking their necks during the impact of hitting the water and drowning, according to Cpt. Jim Dennis of the Childersburg Rescue Squad.
"Last six months we have had four drownings that were easily avoidable," Dennis said via ABC 33/40. "They were doing a TikTok challenge. It’s where you get in a boat going at a high rate of speed, you jump off the side of the boat, don’t dive, you’re jumping off feet first and you just kinda lean into the water."
Dennis identified all four of the victims were men, including the first victim, who attempted the TikTok challenge while boating with his wife and three children in February.
"Unfortunately, she recorded his death," Dennis said, referring to the man's wife.
The latest incident involved a middle-aged man attempting the challenge in May. Dennis fears the trend will continue over the summer.
"That is a very big concern because we have seen this pattern emerge over the last two years and it’s sporadic, but it’s something that needs to go away and stay away," he added.
Authorities are urging residents to avoid attempting the deadly stuns and advising loved ones to prohibit incidents from taking place.
"Do not do it," Dennis said. "It's not worth your life."