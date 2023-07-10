Dangerous TikTok Trend Has Killed 4 People Within 6 Months In Same State

At least four people in Alabama have died within a six-month span in relation to a dangerous TikTok trend dubbed 'boat jumping,' local authorities confirmed.

The trend calls for TikTok users to jump or flip off the backs of speeding boats, which has led to several Alabama residents breaking their necks during the impact of hitting the water and drowning, according to Cpt. Jim Dennis of the Childersburg Rescue Squad.

"Last six months we have had four drownings that were easily avoidable," Dennis said via ABC 33/40. "They were doing a TikTok challenge. It’s where you get in a boat going at a high rate of speed, you jump off the side of the boat, don’t dive, you’re jumping off feet first and you just kinda lean into the water."