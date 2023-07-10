Chiefs Superfan 'ChiefsAHolic' Arrested, Faces Federal Charges

Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, better known by his moniker 'Chiefsaholic,' has been arrested and faces federal charges in relation to a string of bank robberies after being a fugitive from justice for the past four months, according to a press release shared by the United States Attorney's Office on Monday (July 10).

Babudar, 28, was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines, a criminal complaint filed under the seal in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City on May 24, states.

Babudar had reportedly been on the run amid a $1 million bond after cutting off his leg monitor in March, bondsman Michael Lloyd told BroBible.com's Dov Kleiman in March. The fan was set to be arraigned on charges stemming from a bank robbery before disappearing prior to the scheduled hearing.

Babudar also ranked fifth among the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers' 'Most Wanted Fugitives List.' The superfan was booked at around 10:15 a.m. on December 16, two days before the Chiefs' road game against the Houston Texans, which he had publicly stated he planned to attend, having done so for both home and road games throughout the season.