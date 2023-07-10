Chiefs Superfan 'ChiefsAHolic' Arrested, Faces Federal Charges

By Jason Hall

July 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, better known by his moniker 'Chiefsaholic,' has been arrested and faces federal charges in relation to a string of bank robberies after being a fugitive from justice for the past four months, according to a press release shared by the United States Attorney's Office on Monday (July 10).

Babudar, 28, was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines, a criminal complaint filed under the seal in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City on May 24, states.

Babudar had reportedly been on the run amid a $1 million bond after cutting off his leg monitor in March, bondsman Michael Lloyd told BroBible.com's Dov Kleiman in March. The fan was set to be arraigned on charges stemming from a bank robbery before disappearing prior to the scheduled hearing.

Babudar also ranked fifth among the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers' 'Most Wanted Fugitives List.' The superfan was booked at around 10:15 a.m. on December 16, two days before the Chiefs' road game against the Houston Texans, which he had publicly stated he planned to attend, having done so for both home and road games throughout the season.

Babudar had last tweeted in the hours leading up to his arrest and several Chiefs fans noticed his social media absence, which caused concern on the r/KansasCityChiefs reddit thread.

"Chiefs fan known as 'chiefsaholic' who is usually very active on social media, especially on gameday, hasn't been seen or heard from in 3 days," the Reddit post stated. "He likely had a ticket to attend the Texans game but wasn't spotted in attendance, if anyone has seen him or is able to help then please do your thing Chiefs Kingdom."

The post yielded numerous responses of screenshots detailing his criminal history, which were also shared on other social media platforms. Twitter user David Mathews shared a since-deleted thread detailing that Babudar had not only been arrested for armed robbery last Friday, but had also been involved in multiple robbery related incidents dating back to October 2016.

Babudar also shared several tweets in the past bragging about his lifestyle, which he implied "hard work pays off" and had claimed that he had graduated from Kansas State University, although "there is no record he ever attended that school," according to Matthews.

