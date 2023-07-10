Lil Baby Steals The Show At Michael Rubin & NBPA's Summer Players Party
By Tony M. Centeno
July 10, 2023
Lil Baby commanded the room during his headlining performance at Michael Rubin's latest all-star shindig during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
On Saturday night, July 8, the Georgia native hit the stage following performances from DJ IRIE and Nomcebo at TAO Nightclub inside The Venetian during the Summer Players Party hosted by the Fanatics CEO and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). According to video footage obtained by TMZ, Lil Baby performed hits like "On Me" and more while he was surrounded by an array of celebrities like Meek Mill, Flavor Flav, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Trae Young, Winnie Harlow and more.
Baby's performance comes a day after he dropped his new single "Merch Madness." The song was inspired by the community event Fanatics held recently. The sportswear brand donated $20 million worth of merch to help support over 100,000 families in need. The party occurred just days after Rubin hosted his annual Fourth of July all-white party.
The glitzy event in the Hamptons brought out an array of celebrities like JAY-Z, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and more. The Quality Control rapper was also in attendance and had a great time with Rubin, who posted photos of him hugging on Baby. The photos became a hot topic of discussion for other artists like 50 Cent who cracked jokes about their "drunken hug" on Instagram. Baby, Rubin and Meek Mill spoke about the photos while on their way to the party in Vegas.
See more scenes from the Summer Players Party below.