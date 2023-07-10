Michigan Destination Named Among Best Places To Travel In August

There are many beautiful places to travel to around the world in the summer months. August in many countries is known for being a warm, transitional month into fall. Temperatures may be high, but people are already thinking about the next season by the time August comes around.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a must-visit for August. This region features some of the best hiking trails, beaches, and natural attractions in America. This nature oasis is most popularly known for the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, and houses an abundance of wildlife.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best place to travel to in Michigan in August:

"The Upper Peninsula of Michigan enjoys near-perfect summer temperatures, meaning it won’t be scorching hot or too cool. Daytime temperatures average in the mid-70s, ideal for hiking the miles and miles of scenic trails and spending time on the water. Munising is the gateway to the stunning Pictured Rocks National Seashore, providing a great base for enjoying sand dunes, multi-colored cliffs, and many waterfalls. Or head to Copper Harbor at the remote northern tip, a wild and secluded paradise described as a mix of British Columbia, Sedona, Telluride, Isle Royale, Moab, and even Key West all in one."

