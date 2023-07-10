Ohio has plenty of hidden gem destinations and attractions waiting to welcome visitors to a spot away from crowded, tourist-heavy areas, but one spot was recognized as being the best in the state.

Reader's Digest searched around the U.S. to find the best hidden gems and under-the-radar destinations that are begging to be explored, compiling a list of the must-visit spot in each state. According to the site: "These hidden gems around the country show a little part of each state's history and are sure to make a memorable experience."

So what is Ohio's best hidden gem?

Chateau Laroche

Located in Loveland just outside of Cincinnati, this medieval-style castle and museum may seem like it's from a different time, but it stands as "an expression and reminder of the simple strength and rugged grandeur of the mighty men who live when Knighthood was in flower," according to its website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Ohio doesn't seem like the place you would find an eccentric medieval castle, but nevertheless, Chateau Laroche exists thanks to Harry Andrews. He build the castle himself with an additional secret room that was discovered only years after his death. The museum Winter hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday only, but from April to October they are open every day. Check the site in the warmer months for hours changes."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best hidden gems around the country.