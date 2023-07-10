Zayn Malik Officially Announces New Single 'Love Like This'

Zayn first started to tease new music in June. After wiping all of the posts on his Instagram, he returned with a new profile photo and the first look at his forthcoming era. In the new post, Zayn reved up a motorcycle wearing a black and red leather jacket and a helmet, showing only his eyes. Just before the short clip concluded, his eyes were covered by the helmet's shield.

The exciting update came just weeks after Zayn shared a photo of himself working in the studio. This will be the former One Direction member's first new original music since 2021's Nobody Is Listening which featured the singles "Better" and Vibez." Other studio albums in Zayn's discography include his sophomore effort Icarus Falls and his debut solo album Mind of Mine. One of Zayn's most recent musical releases came in November 2022 when the singer released a cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Angel" in honor of what would have been the late Rock 'n' Roll icon's 80th birthday.