Zayn Malik Shares Exciting Update On New Music

However, the collaboration rumors quickly turned into romance rumors after the two were reportedly spotted holding hands and kissing at a New York restaurant. Later, Selena was seen out with Zayn’s assitant, which could signal there’s still a collaboration coming after all. The rumors fizzled out after a few months and Selena was recently on TikTok jokingly shouting at soccer players, “I’m single.”

Whenever he decides to release what he’s working on in the studio, it will be Zayn’s first new music album since 2021's Nobody Is Listening which featured the singles "Better" and Vibez." Other studio albums in Zayn's discography include his sophomore effort Icarus Falls and his debut solo album Mind of Mine. One of Zayn's most recent musical releases came in November 2022 when the singer released a cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Angel" in honor of what would have been the late Rock 'n' Roll icon's 80th birthday. "Being asked to collaborate to celebrate @jimihendrix 80th birthday was such an unexpected and huge honor," he wrote on Instagram when it dropped on November 25th. "I have so much respect and admiration for Jimi, his music and fans."