Zayn Malik Shares First Teaser For New Music

Zayn Malik is officially getting ready to release new music! After wiping all of the posts on his Instagram, he's back with a new profile photo and the first look at his forthcoming era. In the new post, Zayn revs up a motorcycle wearing a black and red leather jacket and a helmet, showing only his eyes. Just before the short clip concludes, his eyes are covered by the helmet's shield.

The exciting update comes just weeks after Zayn shared a photo of himself working in the studio. In addition to the teaser clip, the former One Direction member also shared a pre-save link for his new music in his bio.