Zayn Malik Shares First Teaser For New Music
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 27, 2023
Zayn Malik is officially getting ready to release new music! After wiping all of the posts on his Instagram, he's back with a new profile photo and the first look at his forthcoming era. In the new post, Zayn revs up a motorcycle wearing a black and red leather jacket and a helmet, showing only his eyes. Just before the short clip concludes, his eyes are covered by the helmet's shield.
The exciting update comes just weeks after Zayn shared a photo of himself working in the studio. In addition to the teaser clip, the former One Direction member also shared a pre-save link for his new music in his bio.
While we don't have many details on Zayn's new music, we should have more information soon. This will be the singer's first new original music since 2021's Nobody Is Listening which featured the singles "Better" and Vibez." Other studio albums in Zayn's discography include his sophomore effort Icarus Falls and his debut solo album Mind of Mine.
One of Zayn's most recent musical releases came in November 2022 when the singer released a cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Angel" in honor of what would have been the late Rock 'n' Roll icon's 80th birthday. "Being asked to collaborate to celebrate @jimihendrix 80th birthday was such an unexpected and huge honor," he wrote on Instagram when it dropped on November 25th. "I have so much respect and admiration for Jimi, his music and fans."