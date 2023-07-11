2 Ohio Cities Named Among The Top 100 Places To Live In The US In 2023

Two cities in Ohio are among the best cities in the country to live in 2023, based on a new report comparing factors like economy, housing, safety, education and amenities.

Livability released its 2023 picks for the 100 best places to live in the U.S. However, major cities and smaller towns were not included on the list as the site only considered cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000 because of large metropolitan cities like New York City and Los Angeles, both popular destinations with millions of residents, seeing "a significant exodus" of people moving away. Here's how the site determined its list:

"We partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) to select our Top 100 Best Places To Live in the U.S. in 2023. Together we curated our cities based on nearly 100 data points and an algorithm taking into account measures of a city's economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health."

Two Ohio cities were chosen as some of the best places to live in the country: Parma and Cincinnati. Here's what the site had to say:

"Parma's warm community atmosphere and convenient location as part of the greater Cleveland area are major draws for residents. Affordable housing, excellent schools and many thriving local businesses contribute to the city's family-friendly lifestyle."

"Cincinnati, best known as the Queen City, is a crown jewel of the Midwest, fostering a strong sense of community with a vibrant arts scene, world-class dining and a passionate fanbase. The city offers plenty of things to do and maintains a low cost of living."

Check out Livability's full list to see more of the best cities to live in America.