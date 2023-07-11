2023 Global Citizen Festival Lineup: See Who's Performing

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival is set to be a memorable one with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill headlining the annual event later this year.

On Tuesday (July 11), the festival announced the performers who are taking the stage at the global festival on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City on September 23, per People. In addition to RHCP and The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill musician, other artists set to perform include Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and Stray Kids.

Each year, the Global Citizen Festival raises awareness for issues impacting people around the world such as poverty and climate change. According to a press release about the festival, the campaign will "unite millions of voices, amplified by the world's biggest artists, to demand urgent action from world leaders gathering in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly in September."

"The 2023 Global Citizen Festival campaign takes aim at the major issues perpetuating extreme poverty, including the impacts of climate change on the Global South, the inequities affecting women and girls around the world, and the global hunger crisis, and will call on governments to protect and defend advocates everywhere," the release states.

CEO and co-founder of Global Citizen Hugh Evans shared the importance of this year's event, saying "complacency can't win" after meetings like the G7 and Paris climate finance summit "all failed to deliver tangible results."

"If we want to see breakthroughs on development and climate change, we need the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and all G7 nations to meet the urgency of the hour," he said. "Every single citizen has a vital role to play, and together, we must be laser-focused on driving results and impact in September."

Tickets for the festival are free. Learn more by visiting globalcitizen.org.