Decision Made In Legal Case Against Saints RB Alvin Kamara
By Jason Hall
July 11, 2023
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has reached a plea agreement in relation to a case stemming from an assault incident that took place at a Las Vegas nightclub last year, according to court documents obtained by 8NewsNow on Tuesday (July 11).
Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor breach of peace charge and will have 90 days to pay more than $100,000 to the victim for hospital bills, as well as complete 30 hours of community service, at which point the case will be closed. The former Pro Bowl running back is still facing possible suspension from the NFL in relation to the incident.
Surveillance video evidence in the battery case obtained by 8 News Now in February showed Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and the two other men charged, Percy Harris and Darrin Young, assaulting the victim, identified as Darnell Greene, in a hallway outside a Las Vegas nightclub. A Clark County grand jury indicted the four men on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery after viewing the footage.
(WARNING: The video below contains violence.)
#BREAKING: Video evidence in the battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two others includes this surveillance of a brawl in a hallway outside of a Las Vegas nightclub. More: https://t.co/bf4oXYSn4U pic.twitter.com/lONPPGNpri— David Charns (@davidcharns) February 22, 2023
Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas on February 6, 2022, hours after the incident took place overnight on February 5, 2022 and appearing in the 2022 Pro Bowl earlier on the day of his arrest. Police said Kamara's group assaulted Greene at Drai's nightclub at around 6:30 a.m. local time.
Greene claimed he was trying to get on an elevator but Kamara wouldn't let him, which led to the running back putting his hand on Greene's chest and the victim pushing it out of the way. The group is reported to have then kicked and punched Greene, which was captured on surveillance video footage obtained by TMZ Sports last year.
Greene also filed a civil lawsuit against Kamara accusing the running back of shoving "Greene into a wall and repeatedly punched him in the face," which was also settled.