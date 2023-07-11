Decision Made In Legal Case Against Saints RB Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has reached a plea agreement in relation to a case stemming from an assault incident that took place at a Las Vegas nightclub last year, according to court documents obtained by 8NewsNow on Tuesday (July 11).

Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor breach of peace charge and will have 90 days to pay more than $100,000 to the victim for hospital bills, as well as complete 30 hours of community service, at which point the case will be closed. The former Pro Bowl running back is still facing possible suspension from the NFL in relation to the incident.

Surveillance video evidence in the battery case obtained by 8 News Now in February showed Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and the two other men charged, Percy Harris and Darrin Young, assaulting the victim, identified as Darnell Greene, in a hallway outside a Las Vegas nightclub. A Clark County grand jury indicted the four men on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery after viewing the footage.

(WARNING: The video below contains violence.)