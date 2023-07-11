Rams Tried To Move On From Matthew Stafford Last Season: Report

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly tried to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford last season, just months removed from their Super Bowl victory, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi revealed during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“When his option bonus was getting ready to kick in, they attempted, with a lot of effort, to trade him—any team could have had him,” Lombardi said last Friday (July 7).

The Rams, instead, exercised Stafford's 2023 option bonus and 2024 salary this offseason, ensuring his return to the team. Stafford will make a combined $62 million in guaranteed money as part of the agreement, which officially took place after the beginning of the new NFL year in March, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The decision came amid reports of Stafford mulling retirement after missing the Rams' final seven games and being hindered significantly by injuries during the 2022 season.