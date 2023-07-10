Texas Restaurant Named Best In State For Outdoor Dining

By Logan DeLoye

July 10, 2023

Multi-generational family dining in restaurant
Photo: Stone RF

You simply cannot go wrong with a heaping plate of pasta, basket of fresh bread, and a glass of wine as the sun sets on a breezy summer afternoon. Summertime is the perfect season to enjoy a meal outdoors with family and friends. Regardless of what style of cuisine you are craving, there are a variety of restaurants scattered throughout the state that offer beautiful, functional patio seating that makes for an unforgettable summer afternoon.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the restaurant with the best outdoor dining experience in all of Texas is Tillery Kitchen and Bar located in Austin.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best restaurant for outdoor seating in Texas:

"Tillery Kitchen and Bar makes the most of the Colorado River with an expansive tree-shaded deck area hung with fairy lights and dotted with sofas, tables, and benches. It's an easygoing spot for a sundowner, weekend brunch, or dinner. The brunch menu features classics like mac 'n' cheese, frittata, fried chicken and waffles, and eggs Benedict, while dinner highlights include coconut curry, wagyu steak gratin, mussels and fries, and roasted chicken."

For a continued list of the best places to dine outside across the country visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.