Texas Restaurant Named Best In State For Outdoor Dining

You simply cannot go wrong with a heaping plate of pasta, basket of fresh bread, and a glass of wine as the sun sets on a breezy summer afternoon. Summertime is the perfect season to enjoy a meal outdoors with family and friends. Regardless of what style of cuisine you are craving, there are a variety of restaurants scattered throughout the state that offer beautiful, functional patio seating that makes for an unforgettable summer afternoon.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the restaurant with the best outdoor dining experience in all of Texas is Tillery Kitchen and Bar located in Austin.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best restaurant for outdoor seating in Texas:

"Tillery Kitchen and Bar makes the most of the Colorado River with an expansive tree-shaded deck area hung with fairy lights and dotted with sofas, tables, and benches. It's an easygoing spot for a sundowner, weekend brunch, or dinner. The brunch menu features classics like mac 'n' cheese, frittata, fried chicken and waffles, and eggs Benedict, while dinner highlights include coconut curry, wagyu steak gratin, mussels and fries, and roasted chicken."

For a continued list of the best places to dine outside across the country visit lovefood.com.