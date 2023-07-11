Missouri has plenty of hidden gem destinations and attractions waiting to welcome visitors to a spot away from crowded, tourist-heavy areas, but one spot was recognized as being the best in the state.

Reader's Digest searched around the U.S. to find the best hidden gems and under-the-radar destinations that are begging to be explored, compiling a list of the must-visit spot in each state. According to the site: "These hidden gems around the country show a little part of each state's history and are sure to make a memorable experience."

So what is Missouri's best hidden gem?

Castor River Shut-Ins

Located in Fredericktown, the Castor River Shut-Ins are not only a great place to take in the beautiful scenery of this eastern Missouri locale but to cool down in the heat or even enjoy some outdoorsy fun with friends and family along the river. Here's what the site had to say:

"Come for the scenery of pinkish granite rocks and the rushing water of the Castor River, but stay for the wade and bank fishing."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best hidden gems around the country. Another Missouri destination was recently recognized as one of the best swimming holes in America.