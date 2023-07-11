Wisconsin has plenty of hidden gem destinations and attractions waiting to welcome visitors to a spot away from crowded, tourist-heavy areas, but one spot was recognized as being the best in the state.

Reader's Digest searched around the U.S. to find the best hidden gems and under-the-radar destinations that are begging to be explored, compiling a list of the must-visit spot in each state. According to the site: "These hidden gems around the country show a little part of each state's history and are sure to make a memorable experience."

So what is Wisconsin's best hidden gem?

Princeton

Not to be confused with the New England town of the same name, this central Wisconsin town is a great way to explore what the Badger State has to offer outside of bigger cities like Milwaukee. Anyone who loves a good deal will have some fun exploring antique stores and the flea market considered among the biggest in the entire state. Here's what the site had to say:

"The quaint little town of Princeton has lots to offer visitors looking for a short and calming getaway. It's home to one of the largest flea markets in the state with many antique stores too. Meanwhile, nature loves and swim, kayak, and fish in the nearby Fox and Mecan rivers."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best hidden gems around the country.