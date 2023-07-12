Baseball Game Ends After Fan Catches Foul Ball
By Jason Hall
July 12, 2023
A baseball game ended in the strangest way.
The Savannah Bananas, an independent team often compared as the baseball version of the Harlem Globetrotters, had their game against the Party Animals end on a foul ball Tuesday (July 11). The team's unique take on baseball, known as 'Banana Ball,' includes a rule in which an out is made if a fan catches a ball on the fly, which was the case when a fan snagged a foul ball hit by Party Animals second baseman Dustin Baber with two outs in the top of the ninth.
"Couldn't write up the last out of the game any better than this Banana Ball Rule #8: If a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out," the Bananas tweeted along with a clip of the play.
The Bananas, who are part of the Coastal Plains League, have gained notoriety over the past few years with their viral social media posts from their offseason 'Banana Ball' exhibitions, which include the following rules, per their official website:
- Rule 1: Win the inning, get one point
- Rule 2: Two hour time limit
- Rule 3: No stepping out
- Rule 4: No. Bunting.
- Rule 5: Batters can steal first
- Rule 6: No walks allowed
- Rule 7: No mound visits allowed
- Rule 8: If a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out
- Rule 9: Showdown tiebreaker, which includes:
- Round 1: Pitcher, catcher and one outfielder vs. one hitter
- Round 2: Pitcher and catcher vs one hitter
- Round 3: Pitcher, catcher and one fielder vs. one hitter with bases loaded.
Additionally, every run in the Final Showdown counts as one point and the game continues with the bases loaded and one fielder if no team has won after three Showdowns until a winner is decided.