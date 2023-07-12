Baseball Game Ends After Fan Catches Foul Ball

A baseball game ended in the strangest way.

The Savannah Bananas, an independent team often compared as the baseball version of the Harlem Globetrotters, had their game against the Party Animals end on a foul ball Tuesday (July 11). The team's unique take on baseball, known as 'Banana Ball,' includes a rule in which an out is made if a fan catches a ball on the fly, which was the case when a fan snagged a foul ball hit by Party Animals second baseman Dustin Baber with two outs in the top of the ninth.

"Couldn't write up the last out of the game any better than this Banana Ball Rule #8: If a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out," the Bananas tweeted along with a clip of the play.