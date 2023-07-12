Cheap Trick Announce Fall 2023 Tour Dates
By Logan DeLoye
July 12, 2023
Cheap Trick recently announced that they will be hitting the road once again for a fall tour! The band took to social media to share upcoming tour dates with fans and followers, and to detail ticket presale dates. The "I Want You To Want Me" artists are currently on tour with Rod Stewart until the beginning of September, with a few solo shows mixed into the schedule. Their highly-anticipated fall tour will begin on October 2nd in Springfield, Missouri.
Additional fall tour stops include Omaha, Nebraska, Salina, Kansas, Sioux City, Iowa, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Tucson, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, Temecula, California, Bakersfield, California, Fresno, California, Modesto, California, Oroville, California, and last but not least, Reno Nevada on October 22nd.
Interested individuals are able to order pre-sale tickets for the tour today with special code, CTLIVE. General ticket sales will begin on July 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Cheap Trick's next performance is set for their home state of Illinois, and will take place in Chicago on Sunday, July 16th. The band is also scheduled to perform at a few festivals this summer including the Tennessee Soybean Festival in Martin, Tennessee, and the Dragway 42 Music Festival in West Salem, Ohio.