LeBron James Reveals Decision On NBA Future

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will return for his 21st NBA season.

The five-time NBA champion confirmed that he does not intend to retire while accepting the ESPY Award for Best-Record Breaking Performance on Wednesday (July 12) night.

"I don't care how many more points I score, or what I can or cannot do on the floor," James said during his acceptance speech, having won the award for breaking the NBA all-time scoring record previously held by Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last season via ESPN. "The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can't give everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today."