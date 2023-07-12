Ohio is home to some pretty exciting cities and laidback towns that are a great spot to have fun and enjoy life, but one city in the Buckeye State was named the "coolest" of them all.

The Discoverer Blog searched around the U.S. to find the coolest cities to visit, compiling a list of the need-to-see spot for every state because "each state is more like its own country, flaunting an individual culture, history, and lifestyle."

According to the list, the coolest city to visit in Ohio is Cincinnati, a city that "refuses to be defined" by its various attributes, from entertainment venues and incredible restaurants to sporting events and quality museums. The Discoverer also noted that the famous Skyline Chili is not to be missed.

So what makes this city so special? Here's what the site had to say:

"As a city made up of multiple influences from around the U.S., Cincinnati refuses to be defined. From baseball to museums, hearty meals to craft breweries, to the Historic Cincinnati Music Hall — this city has got it going on. People here love to have a good time — and it shows. Just one example is Cincinnati's Oktoberfest, the biggest celebration of its kind in the U.S. With so much to do, you may be wondering where to start, so here's our suggestion: browse the Findlay Market, enjoy the views from Eden Park, and take in a Reds' game."

Check out the full list at thediscoverer.com to read up on more of the coolest cities to visit around the country.