This Hidden Lake Was Named Washington's 'Most Scenic' Nature Getaway

When taking a trip or going on vacation, sometimes you need a break from bustling cities, packed events, and busy theme parks. That's when nature comes calling. With many national parks and various other outdoor areas beckoning you, the possibilities are endless. It also helps that you can do a variety of activities, depending on where you are, like biking, hiking, swimming, wildlife viewing, and more.

If you're craving some fresh air and nature, Reader's Digest found every state's "most scenic" nature getaway. A tucked-away lake was named Washington's top pick: Blanca Lake! Here's why this spot was chosen:

"This vivid turquoise body of water hidden in the Cascade Mountains is one of Washington State’s best-kept secrets. A cascading waterfall dumps blue water from the surrounding glaciers into the lake as snow-capped peaks look on in the distance. It’s only accessible by a more intermediate hike but you can kick back on the south shore under the pines and snack on wild huckleberries before heading home."