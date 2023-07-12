This Restaurant Has Washington's Best Fried Chicken

It's no secret that fried chicken is one of the most popular eats in America. While there are thousands of restaurants, both independent and chained, selling their own versions of this crispy, flavorful bird, some places simply do it better than others. That's why Yelp found the best fried chicken in every state. Here's how they did it:

"We identified businesses in the restaurants category, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'fried chicken,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 24, 2023."

According to the website, S/T Hooligans serves Washington's best fried chicken! Several Yelpers said the chicken lived up to the hype while praising the friendly staff. One Yelper tried their spicy fried chicken entree and wasn't disappointed:

"The spicy chicken was crispy, sweet and juicy, with just the right amount of spice. The homemade pickles were incredible. The slaw was juicy and paired perfectly with the chicken. And the macaroni salad reminded me how good macaroni salad is when done well."