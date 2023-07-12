Video Shows Massive Tornado At Chicago's O'Hare Airport
By Jason Hall
July 13, 2023
A video shared online shows a massive tornado at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport amid a tornado warning in the area.
The clip was re-shared by WINK News meteorologist Nash Rhoades and credited to Taylor Mobley.
The clip was re-shared by WINK News meteorologist Nash Rhoades and credited to Taylor Mobley.
A tornado warning was in effect for Chicago and the Cook County area until 7:35 p.m. local time, National Weather Service in Chicago reported.

The view from Chicago Midway Airport as a tornado-warned storm pushed through moments ago.— Nash Rhodes (@NashWX) July 12, 2023
Over 1.7 million people in the Chicago area were included within this tornado warning.
Video sent in by: Taylor Mobley#weather #tornado #stormhour #ilwx #wx pic.twitter.com/DO56S1lBza
Our forecast area is currently tornado warning free! We are still monitoring a few areas of weak rotation along a line over Central Cook, County so we are not ready to give the all clear just yet though chances are decreasing. #ILwx #INwx— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 13, 2023
Twitter user @PeteKruse also shared a video of what appeared to be a tornado spotted in Elgin and South Elgin.
#tornado spotted in #elgin and #southelgin #illinois pic.twitter.com/p0ApuvNFQE— Pete (@petekruse) July 12, 2023
A confirmed tornado was reported to be on the ground near O'Hare Airport at around 7:00 p.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.
A confirmed tornado is on the ground near O'Hare airport! This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O'Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area! https://t.co/lirNZotdNn— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 13, 2023
A confirmed tornado was reported to be on the ground near O'Hare Airport at around 7:00 p.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.