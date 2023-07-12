Video Shows Massive Tornado At Chicago's O'Hare Airport

A video shared online shows a massive tornado at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport amid a tornado warning in the area.

The clip was re-shared by WINK News meteorologist Nash Rhoades and credited to Taylor Mobley.

"The view from Chicago Midway Airport as a tornado-warned storm pushed through moments ago. Over 1.7 million people in the Chicago area were included within this tornado warning," Mobley tweeted.

A tornado warning was in effect for Chicago and the Cook County area until 7:35 p.m. local time, National Weather Service in Chicago reported.

"Our forecast area is currently tornado warning free! We are still monitoring a few areas of weak rotation along a line over Central Cook, County so we are not ready to give the all clear just yet though chances are decreasing. #ILwx #INwx," NWS Chicago tweeted.