Jalen Carter, UGA Sued By Former Football Team Staffer

Philadelphia Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter and the University of Georgia Athletic Association are being sued by a former football team staffer who survived the fatal car crash that killed another former Georgia Bulldogs player and staffer earlier this year, ESPN reports.

Victoria Bowles filed a lawsuit in state court in Gwinnett County on Wednesday (July 12) accusing UGA athletics of negligence by allowing recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy to drive the SUV that crashed hours after the Bulldogs' national championship parade on January 15, which resulted in the deaths of herself and former Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock. Bowles, who was also traveling in the SUV at the time, said LeCroy claimed to have been granted "permission" to keep the rented SUV "until tomorrow" prior to the crash, despite UGA officials publicly claiming to have advised her that "rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of recruiting duties" after news of the crash.

The lawsuit also claims LeCroy had a history of "super speeder" violations under Georgia law prior to reportedly driving at least 104.2 MPH when the SUV crashed on January 15. Police had previously reported that LeCroy's blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time, which is nearly 2.5 more than the legal limit in the state of Georgia.

The lawsuit also accuses Carter, who was previously reported to be driving another vehicle suspected of racing the SUV at the time of the crash, of illegally leaving the scene without speaking to police and failing to render aid after the crash.

"Despite LeCroy's passenger, [former Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon], stating to him that he could not locate Devin Willock, Defendant Carter left the scene after less than 10 minutes when another UGA football player at the scene yelled at him: 'Yo...hey, JC...you might want to go ahead and go get the f--- on yo....'" the lawsuit states via ESPN. "As Defendant Carter was aware at the time, he was jointly responsible for the crash, and had a legal duty to remain on the scene. Instead, in part obviously fearful of bad publicity and the effect on his NFL draft status, he hoped not to be questioned or take any responsibility for his actions."

Carter was booked into the Athens Clarke-County Jail on charges of street racing and reckless driving in relation to charges stemming from the fatal crash in March, having briefly left the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis at the time to surrender to police. The former Georgia standout was selected by the Eagles at No. 9 overall in April.