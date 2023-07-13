Kid Cudi, Rihanna & Others React To First-Time Emmy Nominations

Kid Cudi and Rihanna are overwhelmed with gratitude and joy after they were nominated for an Emmy for the first time.



On Wednesday, July 12, the nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards were announced. The Cleveland rapper and actor's Entergalactic special was nominated for Best Animated Program. Cudi took to Twitter to express his excitement about the nomination and thanked everyone who was involved with the show.



“THIS IS HUGE!!! CONGRATS TO THE WHOLE TEAM WHO BUSTED THEIR ASSES FOR 3 YEARS AND BROUGHT THIS BAD BOY TO LIFE!! @netflix #entergalactic," he tweeted. "Now, the big question: What to wear??”