Kid Cudi, Rihanna & Others React To First-Time Emmy Nominations
By Tony M. Centeno
July 13, 2023
Kid Cudi and Rihanna are overwhelmed with gratitude and joy after they were nominated for an Emmy for the first time.
On Wednesday, July 12, the nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards were announced. The Cleveland rapper and actor's Entergalactic special was nominated for Best Animated Program. Cudi took to Twitter to express his excitement about the nomination and thanked everyone who was involved with the show.
“THIS IS HUGE!!! CONGRATS TO THE WHOLE TEAM WHO BUSTED THEIR ASSES FOR 3 YEARS AND BROUGHT THIS BAD BOY TO LIFE!! @netflix #entergalactic," he tweeted. "Now, the big question: What to wear??”
ENTERGALATIC IS EMMY NOMINATED!!!! YES YES YESSSSSSSSS!!! OMG WTF THIS IS INSANE!!!!! 😭😭😭😭 THANK U GOD 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 12, 2023
😫🙏🏾💕 THIS IS HUGE!!!— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 12, 2023
CONGRATS TO THE WHOLE TEAM WHO BUSTED THEIR ASSES FOR 3 YEARS AND BROUGHT THIS BAD BOY TO LIFE!! @netflix #entergalactic
Now, the big question: What to wear?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/H6v5hN5Z8i
Cudi also said that numerous people congratulated him on the nod including his friend Travis Scott and Ty Dolla $ign, who also appeared in the animated show.
Meanwhile, Rihanna also thanked the masses after her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance earned five nods. The "Lift Me Up" singer, and the show's executive producer JAY-Z, were nominated for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special.
“Pull up breed up 2 d bashment… 5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!!” she wrote in her Instagram post full of exclusive photos from her show. “Im so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!”
They weren't the only first-timers either. Director Allen Hughes also received his first two nominations for his work on FX's "Dear Mama" series. The docu-series about 2Pac and his mother Afeni Shakur was nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program.
See all of the reactions to the nominations below.
Love to all the homies that hit me and showed love about the emmy nom. Trav hit me first before anyone sayin congrats. It feels good to know I got real homies, real family out here that support me always. ☺️🙏🏾— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 12, 2023
Kenya Barris, Elizabeth Porter, Mike Moon, Mike Penketh, Fletch Moules, Maurice Williams, Ian Edelman, Karina Manashil, Dennis Cummings. This is the Entergalactic team behind the scenes that made my dream come to life and I am so thankful for each and everyone of these amazing…— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 12, 2023
#DearMamaFX #Emmys2023— Allen Hughes (@Hughes2Society) July 12, 2023
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/F5H4bVvg9g