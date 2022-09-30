Kid Cudi Hints At Retirement After Dropping 'Entergalactic' LP & TV Series

After the album dropped, Kid Cudi made a shocking revelation about his music career. In a recent radio interview, the seasoned rapper, born Scott Mescudi, admitted that he's thinking of putting his beloved rapper alter ego "on the back burner."



“The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that," Mescudi said. "I think, I want to be done with it. I think, closing the chapter on Kid Cudi."



“The goal for Entergalactic, I was bored of making albums," he continued. "Just, doing an album, two music videos and that’s it. And I was like, “Man, I went into this wanting to do something epic and different.” And now, that I’ve done that, I just… I’ve made a lot of music, man. I’ve said a lot and I have other desires, I have other things I want to do. And I do not see me never making music, I’ll always f**k around in the studio, or make something here and there. But, as far as getting in the studio and working on an album, and then going and touring it, I just don’t have it in me. I don’t have the desire. I have so many other things I want to invest my time into."



In recent years, Mescudi has put a lot of time into expanding his acting career by starring in movies like Don't Look Up and X. In addition to adding more movie roles to his résumé, he also launched his first-ever music festival earlier this month and is in the process of writing his first book.



We'll see if he really follows through with his plan to leave Kid Cudi in the past. For now, stream his Entergalactic album below and catch the TV series on Netflix now.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

