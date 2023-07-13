McDonald's, Wendy's And Others Are Giving Out Free French Fries

McDonald's, Wendy's and other restaurants are offering free fries for National Fry Day on Thursday (July 13), CNBC reports.

McDonald's customers can get their free order of fries by downloading and signing up for the global fast food chain's smartphone app, which also offers the chance to earn points on all orders towards more free food. The free fries will be offered in all sizes and customers won't be required to make a purchase to receive them.

Wendy's will be offering complimentary fries or breakfast potatoes to all customers who order through their smartphone app from July 13 to July 15.

Fatburger is offering free fries with all in-store purchases or online orders that use the code "FrenchFryDay22" from July 14 to July 16. Checker's & Rally's will offer a free XL order of season fries to all customers who order through their app from July 14 to July 16.

Earlier this year, McDonald's offered free Chicken McNuggets as part of the popular meal's 40th anniversary on January 18. Customers were able to get a 6-piece order of Chicken McNuggets free of charge by downloading the restaurant's app and selecting "FREE 6pc Chicken McNuggets, no purchase necessary," with similar sign up requirements to the current free fries offering.