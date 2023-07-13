Tennessee is home to some pretty exciting cities and laidback towns that are a great spot to have fun and enjoy life, but one city in the Volunteer State was named the "coolest" of them all.

The Discoverer Blog searched around the U.S. to find the coolest cities to visit, compiling a list of the need-to-see spot for every state because "each state is more like its own country, flaunting an individual culture, history, and lifestyle."

According to the list, the coolest city to visit in Tennessee is Nashville. Known worldwide as Music City, Nashville lives up to its reputation for live music and entertainment from shows at smaller iconic venues like Ryman Auditorium or The Bluebird Cafe to sold-out crowds at Bridgestone Arena or Nissan Stadium. The Discoverer also noted that a trip to the Grand Ole Opry, a "country music hot-spot" since 1925, not to be missed.

So what makes this city so special? Here's what the site had to say:

"The party never stops in the city where country music was born. Nothing says Nashville like loud honky tonks and a strong country culture. To experience it, you can either visit the pulsing Broadway, AKA Honky Tonk Highway, to hear and see it in person. Or you can visit one of the city's famous museums like The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum or The Johnny Cash Museum. Don't forget to save time to visit the ancient Nelson's Green Brier Distillery and sample some whiskey and bourbon — after all, this is Tennessee."

Check out the full list at thediscoverer.com to read up on more of the coolest cities to visit around the country.