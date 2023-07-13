Video Shows Moment Plane Splits In Two After Skidding Off Runway, Crashing

By Jason Hall

July 13, 2023

A video shared online shows an airplane split in two after skidding across the runway and crashing into an airport wall.

Surveillance footage shows the accident, which took place at 12:23 p.m. local time at Mogadishu's international airport on Tuesday (July 11), involving an E-120 aircraft operated by Halla Airlines, according to VOA Somali News. The plane is seen skidding across before violently smashing its right side into an airport wall.

All 30 passengers and four crew members onboard the plane survived, according to a statement shared by the Somali Civil Aviation Authority.

"There was no fatality from the accident except minor injuries," the SCAA said via VOA Somali News. "The Somali Civil Aviation Authority would like to reaffirm that the preliminary report will be released once the current investigation concludes."

Images shared online showed the plane with a partially detached cockpit lying near the wall where the crash took place. A video obtained and shared by the Sun showed footage from the scene immediately after the accident took place.

The plane's pilot didn't report any issues with the aircraft in relation to the crash. An official told VOA Somali News that a pilot error is suspected to have caused the crash early in the ongoing investigation by the SCAA.

“Facts will be established once the cockpit voice recorder and black box are analyzed,” the official said under the condition of anonymity.

