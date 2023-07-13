Video Shows Moment Plane Splits In Two After Skidding Off Runway, Crashing

A video shared online shows an airplane split in two after skidding across the runway and crashing into an airport wall.

Surveillance footage shows the accident, which took place at 12:23 p.m. local time at Mogadishu's international airport on Tuesday (July 11), involving an E-120 aircraft operated by Halla Airlines, according to VOA Somali News. The plane is seen skidding across before violently smashing its right side into an airport wall.

All 30 passengers and four crew members onboard the plane survived, according to a statement shared by the Somali Civil Aviation Authority.

"There was no fatality from the accident except minor injuries," the SCAA said via VOA Somali News. "The Somali Civil Aviation Authority would like to reaffirm that the preliminary report will be released once the current investigation concludes."