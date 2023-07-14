Aaron Rodgers Says 'Hard Knocks' Was 'Forced Down Our Throats'
By Jason Hall
July 14, 2023
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers claims his team was forced to be the featured on the upcoming season of the annual HBO NFL docuseries Hard Knocks.
Rodgers, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers during the offseason, was brutally honest with his feelings when asked by CBS Bay Area sports director Vern Glenn about the upcoming Hard Knocks season at the American Century Championship on Thursday (July 14).
"I understand the appeal with us," Rodgers said. "There's a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team. A lot of expectations for our squad. They forced it down our throat and we have to deal with it."
Hard Knocks on @HBO is coming to the @nyjets. What say you, Aaron Rodgers? Thgts from the 14th green at the American Century Championship. @ACChampionship @AaronRodgers12 @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/SrfVEW7w88— vernkpix (@vernKPIX) July 12, 2023
Rodgers also said "one of the only things I liked about" Hard Knocks was the narration of actor Liev Schreiber, who he referred to as "the voice of God" and said he hoped to meet. The Jets were announced as this year's Hard Knocks selection on Wednesday (July 12), having last been featured during their 2010 training camp session.
Rodgers' sentiments echo head coach Robert Saleh who was vocal about the team not wanting to be filmed and featured in the upcoming docuseries.
“I know there are several teams that would love for Hard Knocks to be in their building. We’re just not one of them,” Saleh said in June via ProFootballTalk.
The Jets have been the focus of the offseason during the lead up and completion of a trade centered around Rodgers, as well as adding several notable free agents. New York is coming off a 7-10 finish in 2022, having missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year, but fielded a young, competitive roster that already faced growing expectations prior to the acquisition of Rodgers.