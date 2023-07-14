Aaron Rodgers Says 'Hard Knocks' Was 'Forced Down Our Throats'

Rodgers also said "one of the only things I liked about" Hard Knocks was the narration of actor Liev Schreiber, who he referred to as "the voice of God" and said he hoped to meet. The Jets were announced as this year's Hard Knocks selection on Wednesday (July 12), having last been featured during their 2010 training camp session.

Rodgers' sentiments echo head coach Robert Saleh who was vocal about the team not wanting to be filmed and featured in the upcoming docuseries.

“I know there are several teams that would love for Hard Knocks to be in their building. We’re just not one of them,” Saleh said in June via ProFootballTalk.

The Jets have been the focus of the offseason during the lead up and completion of a trade centered around Rodgers, as well as adding several notable free agents. New York is coming off a 7-10 finish in 2022, having missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year, but fielded a young, competitive roster that already faced growing expectations prior to the acquisition of Rodgers.