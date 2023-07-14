Doc Rivers Addresses His NBA Future After Sixers Firing

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said he's undecided on his NBA coaching future while speaking to TMZ Sports paparazzi outside Jon & Vinny's in Los Angeles this week.

"I don't know what I'm gonna do," Rivers said. "I'm just gonna enjoy life."

Rivers, 61, was dismissed by the Sixers after the team's elimination loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The former NBA champion went went 154-82 (.653 winning percentage), which included 54 wins, which included 54 wins in 2022-23 -- the most since the Philadelphia's Eastern Conference championship season in 2000-01 -- and making the playoffs each year, but never advancing past the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Rivers was hired by the Sixers in 2020 following stints with the Los Angeles Clippers (2013-20), Celtics (2004-13) and Orlando Magic (1999-03). The former NBA point guard has a 1,097-763 (.590 winning percentage) career regular season coaching record and 111-104 (.516) postseason coaching record.

The Sixers hired former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse 13 days after Rivers' termination. Nurse, 55, who led the Raptors to their first and only NBA championship in franchise history in 2019, went 41-41 during the 2022-23 season, having missed the playoffs for the second time in the past three seasons.