Georgia Destination Named The Best Last-Minute Getaway In The State

You've read about the Georgia spot named among America's best weekend beach getaways, but now a new destination is being recognized as the best spot for a quick getaway to relax far from your everyday life.

Reader's Digest searched for the best last-minute getaway in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will offer visitors a chance to unwind without the hassle of months of planning a vacation.

The best last-minute getaway in the Peach State is the Private Islands of Georgia. If you can't afford your own private island — which, honestly, is most of us — then this vacation rental in St. Simons Island is the best chance you'll have to live out the extravagant dream, all without having to leave Georgia.

Here's what RD had to say:

"You don't have to be a millionaire to have your own private island — or at least rent one for the night at the Private Islands of Georgia, St. Simons Island. Choose one of two privately-owned islands off the coast of Georgia (there is a total of eight but the others are coming soon) where you can stay in cute waterfront cottages and explore the surrounding saltwater marshes by kayak."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see the best last-minute getaway destinations in each state.