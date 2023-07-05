Bucket lists may typically be filled with a person's travel desires or plans for the future, but some foodies have lists of restaurants around the country — or even around the world — that they hope to visit at some point in their life.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the the U.S. to find the restaurants that everyone needs to visit at least once, compiling a list of the best "bucket list" restaurant in each state, "from Michelin-starred fine dining restaurants and award-winning cuisine to historic diners and cafes."

So which must-try Georgia restaurant made the list?

The Deer and The Dove

The chef at this Atlanta-area eatery that serves New American cuisine crafted with local ingredients was recently honored with a coveted James Beard Award. The Deer and The Dove is located at 155 Sycamore Street in Decatur.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Chef Terry Koval was named the James Beard Best Chef Southeast 2023, making The Deer and The Dove the hottest ticket in town. With awards for sustainability and using local produce under its belt, the restaurant has plenty of accolades. The menu features a selection of platters and small dishes to share as well as larger plates including the delicious sounding pappardelle pasta with morel mushrooms, whipped lemon ricotta, herb Parmigiano Reggiano, and shaved Summer Burgundy truffles. Sister restaurant B-Side is also well worth a visit."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best bucket list restaurants around the country.