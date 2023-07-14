Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus.

LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in each state, from dishes topped with truffles or barbecue to spicy Buffalo chicken bites or extra cheesy bowls topped with bread crumbs.

So which restaurant has the best mac and cheese in Ohio?

Lucky's Cafe

Located in Cleveland, Lucky's Cafe serves up the best mac and cheese in the state. The dish is a house specialty for a reason, combining several tasty cheeses for a creamy, delicious sauce topped with breadcrumbs and served with applesauce. Lucky's Cafe is located at 777 Starkweather Ave. in Cleveland.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"For the tastiest mac in Ohio, head to Lucky's Cafe in Cleveland. Hearty and satisfying, Lucky's take on the classic dish is made with a decadent blend of Cheddar, brie, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses topped with a generous sprinkle of brioche breadcrumbs. There's even a portion of applesauce on the side. Some customers say it's the best mac 'n' cheese they've ever had."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best mac and cheese in each state.