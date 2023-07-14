This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Mac And Cheese

Americans have a soft spot for many foods, from burgers and tacos to fried chicken and pasta. One of those iconic dishes is the sumptuous macaroni and cheese. Creamy, satisfying, and full of cheesy goodness, it never fails to put a smile on people's faces.

This simple dish also opens the doors to many additions and customizations, such as sauces, veggies, meats, or different cheeses and noodles. As a result, there are many eateries across the United States serving their own mouth-watering takes on this classic comfort food.

For those who adore mac and cheese, LoveFood found the best one in every state. The list ranges from homestyle recipes to fancy, high-end takes on the beloved dish.

Writers say Patty Macs Restaurant serves Florida's most delicious mac and cheese! Here's why their Lobster Mac is so irresistible:

"Laid-back Patty Macs Restaurant has made a name for itself serving a Lobster Mac that’s irresistible, according to its customers. It’s ultra-rich and creamy, containing mascarpone, soft Italian fontina cheese, Gruyère, Cognac, tarragon, and lobster meat. After you’ve come here once, you’ll keep returning again and again."