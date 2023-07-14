This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Mac And Cheese

Americans have a soft spot for many foods, from burgers and tacos to fried chicken and pasta. One of those iconic dishes is the sumptuous macaroni and cheese. Creamy, satisfying, and full of cheesy goodness, it never fails to put a smile on people's faces.

This simple dish also opens the doors to many additions and customizations, such as sauces, veggies, meats, or different cheeses and noodles. As a result, there are many eateries across the United States serving their own mouth-watering takes on this classic comfort food.

For those who adore mac and cheese, LoveFood found the best one in every state. The list ranges from homestyle recipes to fancy, high-end takes on the beloved dish.

Writers say Wood Shop BBQ serves Washington's most delicious mac and cheese! Here's why it was chosen:

"Casual barbecue restaurant Wood Shop BBQ serves a spicy Smoked Jalapeño Mac & Cheese, which is said to smell so good it will knock your socks off. What's more, hungry diners can opt to get it topped with pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked chicken, or brisket chili. Customers say it tastes so good it brings tears to their eyes."