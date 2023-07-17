Another Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails; Nearby Homes Evacuated
By Jason Hall
July 17, 2023
Homes in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania were evacuated Monday (July 17) morning after another train carrying hazardous materials derailed, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports.
A CSX Norfolk Southern Train was reported to have derailed in the area of Stenton Avenue, Flourtown Road and Joshua Road in Whitemarsh Township shortly after 5:00 a.m. An estimated 15 to 20 cars suspected of carrying hazardous materials derailed, which resulted in a Level 2 hazmat response from local authorities, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to FOX 29 Philadelphia.
The Whitemarsh Township Police Department later confirmed that silicone pellets were the only material leaking out of the train cars and posed no health threat to the public in an update shared on its Facebook account.
As of now, the only thing that is leaking from any of the rail cars involved, is silicone pellets which pose no risk to...Posted by Whitemarsh Township Police Department on Monday, July 17, 2023
"As of now, the only thing that is leaking from any of the rail cars involved, is silicone pellets which pose no risk to the community," the department wrote. "We are still gathering information at this time and ask you to follow us here for any important factual updates. We thank all the community partners and resources that are working with us on scene ensuring the safety of our community."
Police said the evacuation of nearby homes was a precaution. Responding crews remained on the scene as of Monday morning.
Representatives for Norfolk Southern, CSX and the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety's Emergency Response Team were also present at the site of the derailment. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro shared a statement on his Twitter account in response to the incident.
My team and I are monitoring the train derailment in Whitemarsh Twp and assisting local first responders.— Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) July 17, 2023
Thank you to the residents taking precautions at the direction of local authorities. I urge you to continue following their instruction.https://t.co/sY7tjDwPNX
"My team and I are monitoring the train derailment in Whitemarsh Twp and assisting local first responders," Shapiro tweeted. "Thank you to the residents taking precautions at the direction of local authorities. I urge you to continue following their instruction."
Several incidents of trains carrying hazardous materials derailing have taken place in the past year, most notably a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine in February, which resulted in several cars burning from hazardous materials being carried. No injuries were reported, but nearby neighborhoods in northeast Ohio and bordering Pennsylvania were imperiled, with nearly 5,000 residents of East Palestine evacuating and local officials launching an emergency response, as well as speculation of potential long-term health impacts to those exposed.