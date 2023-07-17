Another Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails; Nearby Homes Evacuated

"As of now, the only thing that is leaking from any of the rail cars involved, is silicone pellets which pose no risk to the community," the department wrote. "We are still gathering information at this time and ask you to follow us here for any important factual updates. We thank all the community partners and resources that are working with us on scene ensuring the safety of our community."

Police said the evacuation of nearby homes was a precaution. Responding crews remained on the scene as of Monday morning.

Representatives for Norfolk Southern, CSX and the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety's Emergency Response Team were also present at the site of the derailment. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro shared a statement on his Twitter account in response to the incident.