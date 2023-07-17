FOX News Announces Tucker Carlson's Replacement; New Primetime Lineup

FOX News anchor Jesse Watters will takeover in the 8:00 p.m. ET timeslot months after the firing of Tucker Carlson, the cable network announced amid several primetime changes for the beginning of its "new era."

The new primetime lineup will kickoff with The Ingraham Angle at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by Jesse Watters Primetime at 8:00 p.m., Hannity in its previous 9:00 p.m timeslot and Gutfield! at 10:00 p.m.

"FOX News Channel has been America’s destination for news and analysis for more than 21 years, and we are thrilled to debut a new lineup. The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said via FOXNews.com.

Carlson, who currently hosts a show on Twitter, was reported to have "agreed to part ways" with FOX News in a news release shared by the network and obtained by Mediaite.com on April 24.

"We thank him for his service to the network as host and prior to that as a contributor."

Carlson's tenure as host of FOX News Tonight concluded April 21 live broadcast. The announcement came days after FOX News Media reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over its personalities amplifying Trump's false voter fraud claims during the 2020 election.

Text messages released through the Dominion lawsuit revealed that Carlson, who had publicly supported Trump on FOX News Tonight throughout his presidency and during his voter fraud claims, texted an unknown recipient, "I hate him passionately," when referring to Trump on January 4, 2021, two days before the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Several leaked behind-the-scenes videos of Carlson have also been publicly following his termination.

Carlson was cable news' highest-rated prime time host, with FOX News Tonight averaging 3 million viewers per night. The conservative political commentator joined FOX News in 2009, having previously contributed to CNN (2000-05), PBS (2004-05) and MSNBC (2005-08).

FOX News Media reportedly sent Carlson a "cease and desist" letter as he continues the launch of his new Twitter series, according his attorney, Harmeet K. Dhillon.