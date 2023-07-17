Gunna Announces His First Headlining Shows In Two Years
By Tony M. Centeno
July 17, 2023
Gunna is preparing to hit the stage for the first time in two years.
On Monday, July 17, the Georgia native announced a pair of shows going down in the fall in support of his new LP. "The Gift" show will go down at the Barclays Center on September 9 while "The Curse" show is scheduled to happen at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on September 28. Gunna is expected to perform songs from his new album a Gift & a Curse, but there's a chance that he'll deliver a few fan favorites.
The announcement comes after the overwhelming success of Gunna's follow-up to DS4EVER. His new album debuted with 85,000 equivalent album units with 84,000 in streaming equivalent album units and 1,000 in album sales. The album's latest single "f*kumean" recently started making waves especially after Gunna released the NSFW music video. Gunna's video also sparked more discourse about his appearance, which was recently put under a microscope after he appeared to look a lot slimmer than ever before.
His new look has been a topic of discussion since he was released from jail. The Young Stoner Life signee was freed after submitted an Alford Plea in the YSL RICO case. Several other YSL members were released after they accepted plea deals. However, Gunna and his legal team have remained adamant that he has not and will not cooperate with any future litigation regarding the case.
According to a press release about the shows, Gunna plans to donate $1 per ticket to the The Goodr Foundation. The funds will help bring healthy meals to children, families and seniors who are in need. Fans who are Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning July 18 while general admission sales will be available on July 21.