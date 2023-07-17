Gunna Announces His First Headlining Shows In Two Years

The announcement comes after the overwhelming success of Gunna's follow-up to DS4EVER. His new album debuted with 85,000 equivalent album units with 84,000 in streaming equivalent album units and 1,000 in album sales. The album's latest single "f*kumean" recently started making waves especially after Gunna released the NSFW music video. Gunna's video also sparked more discourse about his appearance, which was recently put under a microscope after he appeared to look a lot slimmer than ever before.



His new look has been a topic of discussion since he was released from jail. The Young Stoner Life signee was freed after submitted an Alford Plea in the YSL RICO case. Several other YSL members were released after they accepted plea deals. However, Gunna and his legal team have remained adamant that he has not and will not cooperate with any future litigation regarding the case.



According to a press release about the shows, Gunna plans to donate $1 per ticket to the The Goodr Foundation. The funds will help bring healthy meals to children, families and seniors who are in need. Fans who are Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning July 18 while general admission sales will be available on July 21.