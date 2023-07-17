Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Reunite 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kylie Jenner seems to be giving her friendship with Jordyn Woods another chance. The ex-best friends were seen getting dinner together in Los Angeles over the weekend. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Jenner and Woods were seen together for the first time in public while getting dinner at a sushi restaurant. The two also reportedly left in the same car after dinner.

This marks their first public reunion comes four years after drama involving Woods and Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thomspon. Back in February 2019, Jenner cut ties with her longtime best friend after she admitted to kissing Thompson at a house party during an appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith. “It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out,” Woods said. “I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves.”

Khloe then called out Woods on Twitter, writing, "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” per Page Six.

After some public backlash for putting all the blame on Woods and not the father of her children (True and Tatum), The Kardashian star later said, "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well.”